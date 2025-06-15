'It Will Be 3-2 In Favour Of ...': Dale Steyn Backs THIS Team To Emerge As Winner In India vs England Test Series

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series in England, starting June 20, 2025. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ahead of the start of the much-anticipated series between India and England, the former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has predicted the winner.

The former pacer believes all five matches will be close, but in the end, England will come out on top to win the series 3-2.

"All games will be close. But all will have a result. I think it will be 3-2 in favour of England. There will be a result in every Test match. There will be no run away win for any team, all five games will be very close," Steyn told JioHotstar.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian team is currently playing an intra-squad match against India A in Beckenham. They will play five Test matches at different venues - Headingley, Birmingham, Lord's Cricket Ground, Manchester, and the Oval.

Dale Steyn Hails South Africa For WTC Title Win

Dale Steyn also praised South Africa for their consistency and resilience after defeated Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's.

"From the start of this World Test Championship cycle, South Africa knew they had to win a certain number of games to make it to the final - and they did that, winning seven in a row, regardless of the opposition.

It doesn’t matter who you’re up against, anyone who’s played Test cricket will tell you that winning even a single Test match is never easy. To win seven consecutively, earn a spot in the final, and then go on to get over the line today - that’s absolutely huge," Steyn said.

"These are two massive teams. They’ve been fierce rivals for years. Australia commands a lot of respect from every South African cricketer for all that they’ve achieved, especially their world titles. So South Africa knew this was going to be one of their toughest tests," he added.