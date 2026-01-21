'It Will Be...': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Watching T20 World Cup 2026 From Home

India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has admitted it will be a strange experience to miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time in his career. The tournament will be held from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka.

Rohit has featured in every edition of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007, making his absence from the upcoming tournament particularly emotional.

“It Will Feel Different Watching From Outside”

Reflecting on the moment, Rohit revealed that the reality of missing a World Cup hits harder than missing a bilateral series. “When you miss a World Cup, the feeling is different. That’s when it really sinks in that you’re not going to be part of it,” Rohit said during an interaction on JioHotstar. He added that while watching regular T20Is doesn’t feel the same, missing a global tournament feels unusual after nearly two decades of involvement. Rohit also confirmed he will still be present at stadiums during the event, albeit in a different role.

A Glittering T20 World Cup Legacy

Rohit’s T20 World Cup journey began with India’s iconic title win in 2007, which marked the start of his remarkable career in the shortest format. He later lifted the trophy again in 2024 as India’s captain, completing a rare double, winning the title both as a player and as a leader. Following the 2024 triumph against South Africa, Rohit announced his retirement from T20 internationals, bringing an end to an era.

Rohit is the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, behind Virat Kohli. He has scored 1,220 runs in 44 innings at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 133.04, including 12 half-centuries. In overall T20Is, Rohit amassed 4,231 runs in 159 matches, holding the record as the format’s highest run-scorer until Babar Azam surpassed him last year. He also shares the record for the most T20I centuries (five).

Looking Ahead to a New Experience

While Rohit acknowledged that watching the T20 World Cup from the sidelines will feel unfamiliar, he expressed excitement about experiencing the tournament from a new perspective. After nearly two decades at the heart of India’s T20 journey, the upcoming World Cup will mark the first chapter without the ‘Hitman’ on the field, but his legacy remains firmly etched in the tournament’s history.