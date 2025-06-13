'It Would Have Been Nice To...': James Anderson Opens Up On Missed Opportunities In His Legendary Career

England's most successful Fast bowler James Anderson has been one of the finest red ball cricketers considering the longevity and the undeniable impact. Despite owning such an illustrious career, the fast bowler still has some of the regrets he wished he could have changed while looking back. The legendary pacer believes missing T20 cricket for a decade has been a major void in his playing career.

The 42-year-old is set to feature for Lancashire against Worcestershire on Friday evening. He has already established a profound impact in the three Vitality Blast games he played. Anderson claimed seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.45.

"I'm absolutely loving it, it's been amazing. I've only played three games - and my opinion might change very quickly over the next couple of weeks - but I feel like I've missed out over the last 10 years. It is so much fun. I wouldn't change anything in my Test career, but it would have been nice to play a little bit more [T20] over the last 10 years," Anderson said during an event at Lords this week.

Despite focusing on the whites in his majority of the career, he still remains England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 269 wickets. He has represented England in 19 T20Is and has 18 scalps.

"I was really nervous before my first game, but just being around Lancashire for the last however-many years, I've been dipping in and out. It has been nice to settle in and get to know the guys properly, and try to have an impact in the team and on the squad. Hopefully, I can stay fit and keep doing it for the rest of the year." the 40-year-old added.



The veteran also revealed his mantra that helped him get prolonged success despite missing one format.

"I do watch a lot of cricket. I've been around a lot of cricket. I was with the England white-ball team in the winter, so you do kind of learn all the time, watching different things - watching The Hundred, watching the Blast over the last ten years. I've always had slower balls, but it's getting back into nailing them down. It's something I've loved throughout my career, developing skills and working at them," he said.

Anderson, who last played a T20I in 2009, called it quits from international cricket last year at Lord's against the West Indies.