Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets

In a performance that will be etched in the annals of Italian sporting history, Italy thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The victory marks Italy's first-ever win in an ICC T20 World Cup, coming in their debut appearance in the 2026 tournament.

After a tough opening loss to Scotland by 73 runs, the Italians bounced back with a ruthlessness that silenced a sea of Nepalese supporters. Led by the Mosca brothers (Justin and Anthony), Italy chased down a target of 124 in just 12.4 overs without losing a single wicket.

Italy's win is a major upset given Nepal's stronger associate-nation status and recent competitive showings (including troubling higher-ranked teams like England in recent times).

