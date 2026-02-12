Advertisement
NewsCricketItaly claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets
ITALY

Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets

Italy thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The victory marks Italy's first-ever win in ICC T20 World Cup history.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wicketsPic credit: ICC

In a performance that will be etched in the annals of Italian sporting history, Italy thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The victory marks Italy's first-ever win in an ICC T20 World Cup, coming in their debut appearance in the 2026 tournament.

After a tough opening loss to Scotland by 73 runs, the Italians bounced back with a ruthlessness that silenced a sea of Nepalese supporters. Led by the Mosca brothers (Justin and Anthony), Italy chased down a target of 124 in just 12.4 overs without losing a single wicket.

Italy's win is a major upset given Nepal's stronger associate-nation status and recent competitive showings (including troubling higher-ranked teams like England in recent times).

More to follow...

