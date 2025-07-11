Italy Create History, Qualify For Men's T20 World Cup 2026
It will be Italy's first-ever appearance at a cricket World Cup as they qualify for 2026 men's T20 World Cup.
Trending Photos
Italy's cricket team created history on Friday, July 11 after securing qualification for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. It will be Italy's first-ever appearance at a cricket World Cup.
Notably, Joe Burns-led India qualified for the 2026 men's T20 World Cup despite losing to Netherlands at The Hague.
More to Follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement