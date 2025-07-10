Italy are on the brink of creating history by qualifying for their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a thrilling 12-run victory over Scotland in the Europe Region Final in Voorburg on July 9. With one match remaining, the Italian side sits atop the points table and needs just one more win to confirm their ticket to the 2026 global tournament.

Italy Stun Scotland with All-Round Performance

Batting first at Sportpark Westvliet, Italy put up a strong total of 167/6. Opener Emilio Gay provided a fiery start, smashing a 21-ball 50 that included six fours and two sixes. Middle-order batter Harry Manenti contributed a composed 38 (36), while Grant Stewart powered the team to a strong finish with an unbeaten 44 off 27 deliveries.

Manenti's Five-For Seals the Deal

In response, Scotland lost early wickets but were rescued by a 105-run partnership between George Munsey (68) and Richie Berrington (46). The game seemed to be tilting in Scotland's favour until Manenti, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, delivered a sensational spell. His figures of 5 for 31 in 4 overs derailed the Scottish chase, restricting them to 155/5.

Italy Top the Table, Eyes on the Netherlands

Following their win, Italy now lead the Europe Region Final standings with five points. A win in their final group-stage game against hosts Netherlands would confirm their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026, marking a historic achievement for a country more known for football and tennis success than cricket.

Scotland's Qualification Hopes Hanging by A Thread

Scotland, who missed direct qualification due to their ICC ranking cut-off in June 2023, are now in a must-win situation. They face Jersey in their final group game and must secure a win to stay in contention. Failure to do so would mean missing out on the 2026 T20 World Cup altogether.

Italy’s Cricketing Rise Gains Momentum

With star performances from both bat and ball, Italy have made a strong case for becoming a future force in European cricket. Players like Emilio Gay, Grant Stewart, and Harry Manenti have provided the firepower and balance needed to compete with more established sides like Scotland and the Netherlands.

If Italy win their final match, they will qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 a landmark achievement for the nation and a huge boost for the growth of cricket in Europe.