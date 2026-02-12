Italy's Mosca brothers create history, surpass Pakistan's Akmal brothers for MASSIVE T20 World Cup record

On a historic Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Italy did more than just register their first-ever victory in a Cricket World Cup; they etched their names into the record books. Brothers Anthony and Justin Mosca produced a masterclass in opening batting, surpassing a long-standing sibling record previously held by Pakistan’s Akmal brothers.

Chasing a modest target of 124 against Nepal, the Sydney-born Mosca brothers remained unbeaten to guide Italy to a dominant 10-wicket win with 7.2 overs to spare.



ALSO READ: Italy claim historic first T20 World Cup win, crush Nepal by 10 wickets after Mosca brothers' heroics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Breaking the "Akmal Era" Record

The Mosca brothers' unbroken 124-run partnership is now the highest stand by siblings in the history of the Men’s T20 World Cup. They eclipsed the previous record of 96 runs, set by Kamran and Umar Akmal for Pakistan against Australia during the 2014 edition in Bangladesh.

Remarkably, their feat also stands as the highest sibling partnership across all T20 International (T20I) cricket, marking a watershed moment for Associate nations on the global stage.

Highest Sibling Partnerships in T20 World Cups

Pair Team Runs Opponent Year

Justin & Anthony Mosca Italy 124* Nepal 2026

Kamran & Umar Akmal Pakistan 96 Australia 2014

Niall & Kevin O'Brien Ireland 61 England 2010

Match Highlights: A Family Affair

The day belonged to the family units within the Italian squad. Before the Moscas took to the crease, the Manenti brothers - Harry and Ben - stifled the Nepalese batting lineup.

The Bowling: Ben Manenti was nearly unplayable, finishing with figures of 2/9 from his four overs. Alongside Player of the Match Crishan Kalugamage (3/18), Italy bundled Nepal out for 123 in 19.3 overs.

The Chase: Anthony Mosca led the aggression, smashing 62 off just 32 balls* (including six massive sixes). His younger brother, Justin, played the perfect anchor-aggressor, finishing with 60 off 44 balls*.

From Sydney to the Azzurri

The Moscas, who grew up playing club cricket in New South Wales, qualify for Italy through their grandparents.

Anthony, a former carpenter turned woodwork teacher, and Justin have been the backbone of Italy’s rise through the European qualifiers.

"It’s an emotional moment. To do this on the world stage, in a stadium like Wankhede, and to do it with my brother - it’s something we dreamed about in our backyard in Moorebank," Anthony said after the match.

This victory keeps Italy's hopes alive in Group C as they look to continue their "Cinderella story" in their debut World Cup appearance.