Australia skipper Pat Cummins and India skipper Rohit have reacted to the on-field confrontation between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj on the second day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Cummins said that his intervention was not required in the incident while Rohit revealed that had no problem with Siraj's behavior.

Notably, Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head, who struck his second Test century against India on Saturday. The incident took place after Siraj bowled Head with a low full toss after he'd been whipped over the leg side for six. After dismissing the attacking batter, the Indian pacer celebrated animatedly and appeared to exchange a few words and gestured Head towards the dressing room.

After the end of second day's play, Head said that Siraj's send-off was uncalled for, and that he had only praised the India pacer's delivery after being bowled. On the other hand, Siraj swiftly denied the accusation, calling it a "lie".

"I didn't say anything to him. In the press conference, he said the wrong thing. He lied. No way he said 'well-bowled'," Siraj said in the interview with former India spin bowler Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports.

"Later, at the press conference, he (Head) said wrong things. He claimed he said 'well bowled' to me but that’s a lie, there was no ‘well bowled’ that I could see.

Reacting to the incident, Australia captain said that Travis Head is a "big boy" who can talk for himself.

"Travis Head is vice-captain of the team, so he's a big boy. He can talk for himself," Cummins said during the post-match media interaction.

"As a general rule, you normally let the boys be themselves. If you ever need to step in to intervene as captain, I would, but as I said, for our group, I've never really felt like I've needed to do that," he added.

Cummins also acknowledged the high stakes of the series with packed crowds every day.

"It's a big series so there's a lot riding on it. The umpire stepped in pretty quickly, and that was the end of it, the Australian skipper

"To be honest, they can do whatever they want. I'm more worried about our boys. Like always, I thought our boys' behaviour was excellent this week, like it seems to be every week," he added.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit acknowledged that a fine line exists between being combative and going too far but he had no problem with the behaviour of Siraj who was roundly booed by the crowd at Head's home ground Adelaide Oval.

"He (Siraj) likes to get into the batters, as simple as that. It gives him success and as a captain it's my job to back their aggression. Obviously there is a fine line between that, and we don't want to cross anything that can bring dispute into the game," said Rohit.

"But obviously having a word or two with the opposition is not a bad thing and he (Siraj) likes it. That's what gets him going. In that past we've seen so many cricketers that like that battle and Siraj is definitely one of them," he added.