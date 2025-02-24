Star India batter Virat Kohli opened up on his trademark cover drive after playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Kohli played a memorable knock (100 not out off 111) to steer India to a six-wicket win.

During his fantastic knock against Pakistan, Kohli also played cover drive prominently, a shot that has in recent time led to his downfall but remains a signature weapon in his arsenal.

As per Kohli, his trademark cover drive puts him in a "catch-22" situation.

"It's a 'catch-22'. I mean, it's (cover drive) kind of been my weakness as well over the years, but I've scored a lot of runs on that shot. I think today was just about backing my shots and I think the first couple of boundaries I got were cover drives on the rise, so I really had to just let it go a little bit and take a bit of risk and follow through with my shots," Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI.

"Because when I hit that kind of shots, then I feel in control when I bat out there. So, it was a good innings for me personally and it was a great team win," he added.

The star batter also mentioned that India vs Pakistan is always a lively contest.

"The occasion is a bit more lively when you play against Pakistan, especially in this region because you have an equal number of fans from both countries, yeah, it was a great day for us as a team and for me personally as well," he added.

Kohli, who became the fastest batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs, said his role at No. 3 has remained unchanged over the years -- minimizing risk, stabilizing the innings, and, when possible, finishing the chase.

"One thing that I've always thought of batting at three is to minimise risk and make sure that I put my team in a winning position and if you have a chance to finish off the game in a chase, obviously, that's much better and I always preferred that kind of a situation," he said.

"My role over the years has remained the same, whatever the demand of the game, I put my head down and try to do that," he added.