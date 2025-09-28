Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead India at the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played from September 30. This is the first time that Harmanpreet will captain India at an ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

As expected, all eyes are on Harmanpreet as she shoulders the pressure of guiding the team to their maiden ICC trophy in women’s cricket.

"I have often been asked what this World Cup means to me and the Indian cricket team. My answer to that question is straightforward - It’s a chance to create history," said Harmanpreet ahead of the start of the tournament.

India are set to co-host the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, and the home side will be determined to turn the tide after a disappointing 2022 edition where they failed to reach the semi-finals.

"It’s a home World Cup for all of us and we want to make it special for all our supporters who have stood behind the team throughout our journey," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ICC.

"While it is an absolute honour to be leading the Indian side – that too in a home World Cup – the team and I are motivated to make the tournament memorable as we aspire to win the Trophy," she added.



India Squad For Women's ODI World Cup Has A Perfect Mix Of Players

Notably, India head into the Women's ODI World Cup better prepared than ever, boasting a well-balanced squad that combines seasoned experience with young, dynamic talent ready to shine on the biggest stage.

With momentum on their side after winning 10 of their 14 ODIs this year, and home conditions expected to work in their favour, India stand out as one of the strong contenders for the trophy.

"The journey in the buildup to this World Cup has been enriching as it has given us a chance to learn, unlearn and relearn in our quest to get better as a team. It has not only brought the team even closer but has also reignited the fire within us to get our hands on an ICC Trophy," the Indian skipper said.

"While the team’s wait for the elusive ICC trophy is still on, this Indian team has been on the rise for a while and this time around, we want to take those big strides and break the barrier by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup," she added.

India have finished as runners up twice, first in 2005 in South Africa and then again in 2017 in England, but in this edition Harmanpreet & Co are determined to go one better and script history.

"With a well-balanced squad, a dedicated and focused preparation leading into the tournament and a team which is hungry and determined to succeed, we are entering the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with positivity and belief. This Indian team is eager to thrive in the challenging conditions and ready to write a glorious chapter in the rich history of Indian cricke," said Harmanpreet.

The Women in Blue will begin their ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign on September 30, against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.