It's a landmark occasion: Virat Kohli on India's first-ever pink ball Test

Ahead of India's first-ever pink ball Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his excitement over the same by describing the iconic day-night match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens as a "landmark occassion" for the country's cricket.

Speaking on the eve of the match in Kolkata, Kohli admitted that the pink ball match is definitely a big challenge for the side, but everyone is excited about the prospect of being part of the historic Test.

"This pink ball Test match is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," ANI quoted Kohli as saying.

Eden Gardens will host India's first-ever Pink ball Test match--which will be the second match of the ongoing series against Bangladesh from November 22.

Earlier, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had stated that he is already "dreaming" about the country's first-ever Day-Night Test match.

"Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test," Rahane had wrote on Twitter along with a picture of him sleeping with a pink ball lying next to him.

In November 2015, Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

India, who are currently ranked at the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, will become the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game.

The Kohli-led side is currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after clinching a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening Test at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

By recording their fourth straight Test win at home this season, India further strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings by reaching 300 points.