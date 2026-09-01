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'It's a shame...they are just good for nothing': Ex-PAK spinner Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan cricket system after England debacle

Following Pakistan's crushing loss in the second Test at Lord's, where England secured a 194-run victory to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series, sweeping changes have been made ahead of the third Test. Seven players have been released from the squad and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have also been relieved of their duties.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
'It's a shame...they are just good for nothing': Ex-PAK spinner Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan cricket system after England debacle
Image Credit: ICC

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'It's a shame...they are just good for nothing': Ex-PAK spinner Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan cricket system after England debacle
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