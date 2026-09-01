"One of the best coaches ever. You bring such a coach from outside because they work on discipline. They don't let anyone come into their work. But PCB can’t handle if they are disciplined. Aqib Javed, who first became a director then became a selector, and he kept getting some positions one after the other. But where is your cricket going? You see what has happened to cricket? I mean, you don't have any bowling or batting. Your quality cricket is over. We also used to lose. But fight and lose. At least fight. Fight, Try at least! But there is no effort. You come in. You are getting money. There is a contract. Who will ask? Stamp is there. Star is there. They should be very strict.”