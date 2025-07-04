Former England Cricketer turned commentator Michael Vaughan stated how Indian batting will not struggle much after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has left the team but rather the team will miss former skipper Kohli's competitive energy on the field. The Indian Batting line-up has responded in a brilliant fashion to the ongoing team's transition scoring around 800 runs in the first innings with five centuries of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Rishabh Pant hit twin tons in the first game while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored a century each. Despite the contributions India lost , but continued their stellar batting display in the second test against England putting mammoth 587 in the first innings powered by skipper Gill's stellar 269.





Talking to PTI, Vaughan shared how he feels the task for Shubman Gill and Co is half done."They (Gill, Jaiswal and Pant) now have to drag this Indian Test team forward like Virat did single-handedly. There's a group of them that I see that play the game the right way. They've got a great chance of leaving a legacy in a few years' time of doing what Virat Kohli did to the Indian Test team. If they can be anywhere near as close as what he brought to the Test match team, the energy and the number-one status for such a long period of time, they'll have done a decent job," said cricketer-turned commentatorVaughan hailed Shubman Gill the batter but still has doubts on his captaincy."You can't move on so suddenly after two legends have retired or moved out of the team. Shubman's made an incredible start as a captain and as a player. He's a wonderful player. In terms of batting, I don't think the team will struggle too much," said Vaughan. It's that competitive energy that Virat brought to the Test team. He just brought that buzz and that intensity that you require. Tactically, he was very good as well. That'll be something that Shubman can get better at over the years as captain," he added.Vaughan also praised the talent and depth of the Indian team in being able to bring players that can shine at international stage."I wouldn't be worried about a Test team if I was India. You're always going to produce a very competitive team...I'd want my Test team to be more consistent if I was India. With the talent that you have in India, I'd want it to be more competitive across all the different areas where they play," he said.India looks poised to level the series with a win in the ongoing second test of the five-match Test series against England. After posting a good score of 587 on the board in first innings, the India bowlers led by Mohammad Siraj have restricted them to 99 with half of the batters in the pavilion. Mohammad Siraj has three wickets while Akashdeep has taken two wickets till 24 overs of the second innings.