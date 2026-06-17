/'It's fun': PBKS star batter defends Arshdeep Singh after Tilak Varma 'andhere' controversy

During the IPL 2026 season, an online video featuring Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma went viral, drawing severe backlash from a segment of social media users. The footage, captured ahead of a match between the two franchises, featured Arshdeep addressing Varma using the phrase "Oi, andhere" which roughly translates to "Hey, darkness." Innumerable internet users quickly condemned the choice of words, highlighting the negative racial connotations associated with the slang. Following the uproar, unconfirmed reports suggested that the Indian cricket board had ordered the left arm pacer to stop publishing personal video logs, though no official announcement was ever made.
New Insights Emerge
Now, Punjab Kings teammate Prabhsimran Singh has shared fresh insight to clarify the situation and defend Arshdeep's character.
Speaking directly to InsideSport about the bond between the two players, Prabhsimran stated: "It’s a bit of fun-shun, They are really good friends. They can do anything between each other. It also depends on us as to how we take personal things. The two have played so much cricket together, so people should leave the matter to them,”
Prabhsimran further explained that the 27 year old bowler was not fazed by the public scrutiny, adding: “No. It's a good thing about his character that he remains the same way in both highs and lows. Everyone knows how hard-working he is. Now, it'll be wrong if you judge his cricket performances because of his personal life incidents.”
Will Arshdeep leave PBKS?
Amidst this off field turbulence, the Indian international pacer triggered massive social media speculation by aggressively scrubbing his personal Instagram account. Arshdeep deleted roughly 200 posts and video reels, leaving behind a heavily reduced profile of only 44 remaining uploads, consisting primarily of corporate advertisements and paid partnerships. Among the removed media was a highly popular celebratory video featuring Virat Kohli from India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory.
While initial internet rumors falsely claimed that Arshdeep had erased all connections to his domestic franchise, his profile still features a Punjab Kings team photograph under the caption: "Sabar. Shukar. Punjab." The remaining posts focus strictly on family gatherings, endorsements, and major professional milestones. This sudden digital reset has led many to wonder if the cricketer is actively trying to restructure his personal brand and step away from recent public controversies.
Rollercoaster IPL
On the field, Arshdeep experienced a highly fluctuating IPL 2026 campaign. Even though he concluded the season as the leading wicket taker for the Punjab Kings by collecting 14 wickets across 14 appearances, his overall impact varied. Adding to his public challenges, another one of Arshdeep's casual video logs faced scrutiny when eagle eyed viewers claimed to spot spinner Yuzvendra Chahal utilizing an e cigarette in the background. Consequently, the fast bowler has noticeably scaled back his behind the scenes content and casual vlogging.
Ultimately, Punjab Kings endured a difficult season, enduring a damaging six match losing streak that derailed their playoff ambitions. Despite winning their final group stage fixture to halt the slide, the franchise finished in fifth place, falling agonizingly short of a playoff spot by a single point behind the Rajasthan Royals.
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