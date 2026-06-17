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'It's fun': PBKS star batter defends Arshdeep Singh after Tilak Varma 'andhere' controversy

During the IPL 2026 season, an online video featuring Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma went viral, drawing severe backlash from a segment of social media users.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
'It's fun': PBKS star batter defends Arshdeep Singh after Tilak Varma 'andhere' controversy
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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