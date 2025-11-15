Australia went unbeaten in the group stages of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 even as they were knocked out by eventual champions, India, in the semi-finals in a record chase of 338.

This marked the first time since 2009, that Australia haven’t made it to the final of consecutive ICC events as they were knocked out by South Africa in the same stage at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. This also meant that they are without the T20 and ODI World Cup trophies for the first time since 2017.

However, former Australia head coach Matthew Mott feels this defeat could inspire the team to reach new heights.

"It's certainly no cause for panic stations, having watched from a distance, I think that the team is as strong as it's ever been. I think it's the most balanced, it's got the most amount of match-winners," said Mott.

Several stars emerged for Australia during the tournament, most notably Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a magnificent ton in the semi-final and ended the tournament as the second-highest run-getter for her side with 304 runs just behind Ash Gardner who scored 328 runs in the tournament.

Mott took over the reins following their 2017 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final exit against India and oversaw the side’s rejuvenation from 2018-2023.

The 52-year-old emphasised that Australia could use this defeat as motivation and move ahead in the upcoming tournaments.

"I think they're not far off what they need to be. It's going to hurt, but as we found in 2017 sometimes those things happen for a reason and can motivate you and kick you to even higher levels," he said.

"It's exciting to where to see where that team can go, because it's chock full of amazing players," he added.

Speaking on the debate about the gap between Australia and the rest of the world, he said, “It's up to outsiders to debate about the gap (between Australia and the rest of the world), but I still look at that Australian team and feel like it's the best team in the world.”

Matthew Mott Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team

Having always considered India a sleeping giant during his tenure as Australia's head coach, Matthew Mott acknowledged their achievement at 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

"It's an amazing thing in World Cups, sometimes the best team doesn't win, and I'm not taking anything away from India, but Australia had a slightly off day, they put a good score out there, but India showed a lot of class to hunt it down," Mott said.

However Mott backs his former side to bounce back from the disappointment.

"I still think Australia's the best team in the world, and I'm not on my own there, but what (India winning) has done is lit the fire. I think as disappointing as it is (for Australia) I think that the game itself will be better for it," he said.

"I am sure Shelley Nitschke, who's an outstanding coach, will get them back on track," he added.

With the Women’s Big Bash currently ongoing, the Australia side will assemble in February next year to take on the newly-crowned World Champions, India in a multi-format series on home soil as they gear up for the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in England and Wales.