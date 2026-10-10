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'It's good to have competition': Robin Singh on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Sanju Samson selection debate

Former India cricketer Robin Singh backed healthy competition between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson for India's T20I opening slot, stressing the importance of giving young players a consistent run. Robin said Sooryavanshi's talent is unquestionable but acknowledged that Samson and Abhishek Sharma's strong performances mean the teenager may have to wait for his opportunities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
'It's good to have competition': Robin Singh on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Sanju Samson selection debate
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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