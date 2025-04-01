Returning to Indian Premier League (IPL) action after a gap of two years, India pacer Prasidh Krishna has played a key role in Gujarat Titans' 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in their previous match and is excited about Wednesday's clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Another reason for Prasidh Krishna being so excited about the upcoming clash with RCB is that it will take him to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, his hometown and the ground on which he grew up.

"It's great to come back home and play in the stadium that you've grown up playing in. It is exciting. The first game in Bangalore as well, so we're looking forward to how it's going to play out," said Prasidh in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"The team is excited about how the tournament has started. We've done quite a few things well, we are trying to get better at a few things. So yeah, it is going to be exciting," said Prasidh Krishna, who claimed 2-18 in their last match against the Mumbai Indians.

Prasidh is returning to IPL action after a long break due to injuries, and playing in front of his family and friends in Bengaluru is extra motivation for the 29-year-old right-arm fast bowler.

"As much as I try to tell myself that it's just another tournament, just another game, I did feel that I'm coming in after a few years, especially coming in not having played a lot of T20s in the last two years. The pace of the game has changed from 2022 to 2025. So it did take some time, but then that's the game," said Prasidh, who went wicketless in his first match for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings on March 25.

"I think it has to move. It keeps moving forward, and you have to keep up with the game. And not much has changed for me physically. I have thankfully been playing some cricket now, and the body is letting me do what I want to do," said the pacer who has played three Tests, 17 ODIs, and five T20Is and has done decent returns in all three formats.

It will be a challenging clash for the Gujarat Titans against RCB, who have so far comprehensively won both their matches, beating Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

The task will be cut out for Prasidh Krishna and his teammate Mohammed Siraj, both of whom have played a lot at the M. Chinnaswamy in the past.

With former India pacer Ashish Nehra as head coach, Prasidh Krishna is also picking up some aspects of fast bowling from his coach.

"Yes, I think that's what I'm trying to get from him about what he thinks about the game. Having played for so long and been so successful, I think it's really important for me to pick up his way.

"And yeah, the conversations have been on similar lines about the decisions that you make as a bowler. The preparation that you would go into games with. Yeah, handling the situation, handling pressure. What would you do when you come up against various challenges? So, these are the kinds of things that he's been talking to me about. And it is great. I mean, you learn different things from different people. And this is what I get to learn from Ashish Nehra," said Prasidh.