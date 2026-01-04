After a rain-affected end to the day’s play, England batter Harry Brook acknowledged that his batting approach has been under constant scrutiny, especially against disciplined bowling attacks that have persistently tested him during the ongoing Ashes series in Australia.

England, who were eyeing to close the five-Test series on a high, ended a rain-hit Day 1 at 211/3 from 45 overs, with Brook remaining unbeaten on 78 alongside Root on 72.

"I've just got to be a little bit more patient and take my ones here and there. Thankfully, I did that today. I did that in a couple of the other innings as well. That's something I've got to think about going forward and put that into my game," said Brook at end of day's play.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ICC No.2-ranked Test batter Brook's innings was built more on absorption than flair, a noticeable shift from the boundary-laden style that has defined much of his rise during his formative years.

With Australia having gotten off to a strong start, the England batter leaned into a more pragmatic mindset. Walking in at 57/3, Brook managed to take the keep the scorecard ticking at a brisk pace, making 78 not out off 92, while also compiling an unbeaten 154-run partnership alongside seasoned Joe Root.

"I look to try and be a little bit more patient at times. Like I said a couple of weeks ago, absorb the pressure. Whether that's taking my ones instead of trying to hit boundaries, then so be it," he said.

"It's obviously worked this series because I haven't scored as many runs as I'd have liked," he added.

Australia's Ploy Against Harry Brook

Australia’s bowlers once again turned to a familiar plan against Harry Brook, probing him with sustained pressure and testing lines, with Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland testing the batter’s ability post the lunch break.

"It's obviously a ploy which has been used against me my whole career. I’ve experienced it a lot so far and I’m expecting to experience it a lot in the future," said Brook.

"I thought I played it alright. I could have played it better at times. It didn’t feel amazing today, but on another day it’ll feel a hell of a lot better. I’m happy that I just got through it and take that momentum forward to tomorrow," he added.

Despite flashes of promise across the series, Brook admitted frustration at not converting starts into the kind of defining scores that have become his trademark. Brook has made 310 runs so far in the series, with two half-centuries to his name.

"It's been a frustrating series. I've been in double figures every innings bar one. That's what I've done so well in my career," he said.

"I've managed to go on and get big scores. It just hasn't happened this series. There's obviously been periods where I've played them slightly differently," he added.

Brook Highlights Differences In Conditions And Execution

Harry Brook also pointed to subtle differences in conditions and execution as a crucial factor, taking it as positives from the ongoing tour Down Under as England look to rise in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings.

“It’s all part of the learning curve. It’s not an easy place to come on tour. The surfaces do change every game and throughout the game," he said.

“It’s been a good trip to be a part of. Obviously we’ve ended up on the wrong side of it, but hopefully there’ll be plenty more times I come over here," he added.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-22 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-7 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21 (Australia won by 82 runs)

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30 (England won by 4 wickets)

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8