Speaking on why he joined the league, Dravid said some stalwarts are already on board and that he felt it would be an "exciting" job. "There are some really good people to work with and be associated with the league as well. The Amsterdam Flames have Steve Waugh, someone I've always admired, and Jamie Dwyer setting up that team. Glenn Maxwell is part of one team, and even the league owners; just the passion that someone like Abhishek Bachchan has for the sport and the team that he has put up to set up the league felt like a good bunch of people trying to do something really nice," Dravid told JioStar.