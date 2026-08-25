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'It's out of my comfort zone': Rahul Dravid takes new role as Dublin Guardians co-owner

Rahul Dravid has stepped into a new role as co-owner of Dublin Guardians in the inaugural European T20 Premier League. Dravid said the franchise role takes him out of his comfort zone but gives him an exciting opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
'It's out of my comfort zone': Rahul Dravid takes new role as Dublin Guardians co-owner
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'It's out of my comfort zone': Rahul Dravid takes new role as Dublin Guardians co-owner
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