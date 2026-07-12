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'It's part and parcel of the game': Shreyas Iyer breaks silence on India's England and Ireland debacles

Reflecting on a highly challenging tour of Ireland and England, Iyer conceded that adapting to unfamiliar overseas environments and ground dynamics proved to be a major obstacle for his developing side.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
'It's part and parcel of the game': Shreyas Iyer breaks silence on India's England and Ireland debacles
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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