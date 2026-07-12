The newly appointed leader of the Indian T20 international squad, Shreyas Iyer, has admitted that his team was thoroughly outplayed and outperformed in the field during their recent campaigns. Reflecting on a highly challenging tour of Ireland and England, Iyer conceded that adapting to unfamiliar overseas environments and ground dynamics proved to be a major obstacle for his developing side.
Stepping into the captaincy role presented a massive hurdle from the outset. Iyer took charge of the team after missing sixty three T20 internationals himself, tasked with succeeding one of the most decorated and successful captains in the history of the short format. The subsequent results represented a historically difficult start to his leadership tenure. India suffered defeats in all six completed fixtures on the tour, which included a historic, first ever series defeat to Ireland by a margin of 2 to 1, followed by a bruising 4 to 0 sweep at the hands of England. These consecutive setbacks also cost India their coveted number one spot in the global T20 international rankings.
Despite the intense scrutiny and mounting public reaction, the skipper remains focused on maintaining a constructive outlook.
"It's not hard, honestly," Shreyas Iyer stated when asked about the immense pressure and expectations of his new role. "I feel it's a privilege for me to take over the captaincy. Every individual dreams of captaining for the Indian team. And taking on from [that] high, definitely I love pressure, and I feel it's a privilege."
He emphasized that these setbacks are crucial for his personal growth as a leader.
"So for me to thrive under pressure, to learn from these moments is definitely going to make me better going forward. And that's my mindset right now. Not thinking much about how people are going to think about this particular series because see, good and bad, it's part and parcel of this game."
Looking ahead to future challenges, including upcoming campaigns in Australia, Iyer highlighted the importance of fostering a supportive environment for his younger teammates.
"Going forward, I need to be extremely positive in how I'm going to basically nurture everyone who is playing around me, especially in overseas conditions. We know we are going to play in Australia and many other series before that. So the best camaraderie to fit in these conditions… our goal is that going forward, that is going to be our plan."
Environmental Obstacles and Departmental Failures
According to the captain, the highly varied dimensions and shapes of the playing arenas in England posed the most significant tactical challenge for his squad.
"We kept on going from one venue to another and we kept on facing challenges, especially in terms of the dimensions, the grounds, the conditions," Iyer explained. "Just to adapt to it as quickly as we could have anticipated… that didn't happen. That was one challenge. And the other one is definitely they outplayed us in all departments, I would say. So I think the combinations of all these points definitely led to this result."
The Indian batting unit found it difficult to adjust to the extra bounce and spongy properties of the pitches in both Dublin and England. Concurrently, the spin department struggled to make an impact, falling significantly behind the local bowlers. However, Iyer directed his sharpest critique toward the team's defensive lapses in the field. This weakness was highlighted in the final match of the series, where England's explosive batter Harry Brook was dropped early in his innings before going on to smash a match winning 95 runs off just 45 deliveries.
"Just in terms of the fielding, I think it plays a key role, especially building that momentum and energy around the team environment," Iyer remarked. "We went to Ireland, and we fielded here. I think we were definitely dominated by them in that aspect. And why I feel fielding is very important is because it basically creates a rhythm in the team. So especially in T20 where your fitness demands you to be agile, you need to be aware about how the conditions are going to be, especially different outfields and different wickets. So I think that's one department if we are probably the best, if we basically dream to be the best team, we'll definitely prosper."
Selection Inconsistencies and the Top Order Puzzle
The team management's selection strategy was also a major point of discussion throughout the tour. The selectors initially delayed the international debut of fifteen year old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, keeping him on the bench for both T20 internationals against Ireland. He was finally introduced to the playing eleven during the England leg of the tour, taking the place of veteran wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after a washed out opening match.
However, the inclusion of the young left handed opener created a significant tactical imbalance, leaving the top seven stacked with too many left handed batters. This was a direct contrast to the balance achieved during the World Cup four months ago, where the right handed Samson was injected to stabilize the lineup.
To complicate matters, the selectors had completely left Samson out of the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe series later this month. Yet, so desperate was the team leadership for right handed coverage in the final match against England that they dropped Sooryavanshi to reintroduce Samson to the batting order.
"We needed to try the best combination that would be perfect in these conditions," Iyer explained regarding the decision to bench the teenager. "And we also wanted a right hander to go on with Abhishek. So that was one of the major reasons. I was the only one out of all the left handers who's a right hander. So we wanted to try a different combination, which would be suitable for this particular game. And he's a gun batsman. He has won so many series for us in the past."
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