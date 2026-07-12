"Just in terms of the fielding, I think it plays a key role, especially building that momentum and energy around the team environment," Iyer remarked. "We went to Ireland, and we fielded here. I think we were definitely dominated by them in that aspect. And why I feel fielding is very important is because it basically creates a rhythm in the team. So especially in T20 where your fitness demands you to be agile, you need to be aware about how the conditions are going to be, especially different outfields and different wickets. So I think that's one department if we are probably the best, if we basically dream to be the best team, we'll definitely prosper."