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'It's something we've never seen before': Jos Buttler left amazed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 94 off 29 balls for India A and record-breaking 11-ball fifty earned high praise from England star Jos Buttler. Calling the 15-year-old's rise "something we've never seen before", Buttler said it was remarkable how quickly the youngster keeps breaking records.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
'It's something we've never seen before': Jos Buttler left amazed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking rise
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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