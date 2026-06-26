India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to earn praise from across the cricketing world, with England star Jos Buttler becoming the latest high-profile name to marvel at the 15-year-old's extraordinary rise.
Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket after a series of stunning performances for India A and in IPL 2026. His latest exploits came in the final of the Tri-Nation A Series against Sri Lanka A, where he produced a breathtaking innings that left fans and experts in awe.
The left-handed batter smashed 94 runs off just 29 deliveries in the summit clash, hammering eight sixes and 10 fours to power India A to a comfortable victory. Although he narrowly missed out on a century, the knock further strengthened his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.
What made the innings even more remarkable was the speed at which Sooryavanshi reached his half-century. The youngster brought up his fifty in just 11 balls, registering the fastest half-century in List A cricket and breaking a 21-year-old record.
Reacting to the teenager's incredible exploits, former England captain Jos Buttler admitted he was stunned by how quickly Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite record books.
Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Buttler first reflected on the youngster's eventful week, which included a heated post-match altercation following India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A during the league stage.
"He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game," Buttler said.
The England wicketkeeper-batter then praised Sooryavanshi's response, highlighting how the teenager bounced back in spectacular fashion.
"In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he's at it again. It's something we've never seen before, and it's worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly," Buttler added.
The praise from one of England's most accomplished white-ball cricketers underlines the growing excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi's future. His fearless approach and ability to dominate experienced bowling attacks at such a young age have drawn comparisons with some of the game's biggest stars.
Despite the mounting hype, Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated India debut has been delayed for now. The teenage prodigy was not included in India's playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.
Many fans had expected Sooryavanshi to make history by becoming India's youngest male international cricketer, but team management opted to stick with their established top order. Nevertheless, his inclusion in the senior squad at just 15 years of age remains a significant milestone.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.