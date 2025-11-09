Advertisement
'It's Such A Great Feeling To...': Washington Sundar Gets Impact Player Of the Series Medal After Win Over Australia - WATCH

The BCCI shared a behind-the-scenes video from the dressing room featuring Washington Sundar, after the series win over Australia.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
'It's Such A Great Feeling To...': Washington Sundar Gets Impact Player Of the Series Medal After Win Over Australia - WATCHPic credit: BCCI

Washington Sundar has been adjudged 'Impact Player of the Series' for his all-round performance in India's recently concluded T20I series win over Australia.

After the opening T20I was washed out, the hosts took the lead in the series with a four-wicket win in the second game. However, the visitors bounced back in the next two games, securing wins in the third and fourth matches by five wickets and 48 runs, respectively, before the final T20I was washed out, taking the series 2-1.

The BCCI shared a behind-the-scenes video from the dressing room with the caption 'He stood up to every challenge with composure and consistency'. 'Dressing Room BTS', and team operations manager Rahil Khaja presented Sundar with the award.
 

"Coming over here and getting an opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed to the team's victory makes me definitely happy," said the 26-year-old all-rounder after receiving the medal.

He also acknowledged Khaja's contribution to the team, saying, "It's such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he (Khaja) puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy," he said.

Sundar scored an unbeaten 49 in the five-wicket win in the third T20I before claiming bowling figures of 3-3 in 2.5 runs in the fourth game.

India will next face South Africa in a multi-format series, starting November 14. The two sides will play two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is

India's T20Is will be closely watched as the team management seeks to build a strong squad in a bid to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home.

The mega spectacle, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will begin on February 7, with the summit clash scheduled to be played on March 8. 

