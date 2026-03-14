'It's time to...': Is Ajinka Rahane stepping down as KKR captain in IPL 2026? Know as skipper breaks silence on captaincy

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches its March 28 kickoff, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have addressed the swirling speculation regarding their leadership. Despite rumors suggesting a potential move toward Rinku Singh, the franchise has confirmed that veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the side as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing eighth place finish last season.

The Psychology of Leadership: Rahane’s Perspective

Taking to his LinkedIn account to share his thoughts on the upcoming campaign, Rahane emphasized that success in a tournament of this magnitude requires more than just physical fitness.

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"With the IPL around the corner, it's time to start shifting gears. Preparation for a tournament like this begins well before the first game. There's the physical work time in the gym, sessions in the nets, getting the body ready for the demands of a long season. But for me, the most important preparation starts in the mind," Rahane stated.

The KKR skipper elaborated on his process of mental rehearsal, noting: "It's about taking a moment to reset, reflect, and begin thinking about the situations the tournament might bring. Visualising moments, understanding responsibilities, and getting into the rhythm of competition again."

Valuing the KKR Captaincy

Despite the pressure of leading a three time championship team, Rahane expressed a deep sense of pride in his role. He remains focused on the intensity required to succeed in the league.

"The IPL is one of the most intense and exciting tournaments in world cricket. Leading the Kolkata Knight Riders this season is a responsibility I truly value. Over the next few days, it's about locking in, trusting the preparation, and getting ready for the journey ahead with the team. Looking forward to the season!" he added.

A New Era in the Dugout

The KKR setup for 2026 features several significant changes beyond the playing eleven. Abhishek Nayar has officially stepped into the role of head coach, bringing a fresh tactical philosophy to the dressing room. In a move that has excited fans, the legendary Andre Russell returns to the franchise in a specialized capacity. Following his retirement from active play in the league, Russell will serve as the team’s "power coach," specifically tasked with enhancing the hitting abilities of the batting unit.

Squad Overhaul and Big Money Moves

The franchise entered the recent mega auction with an aggressive strategy after releasing high profile names like Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Moeen Ali. Their most notable acquisition was Australian all rounder Cameron Green, for whom they paid a staggering ₹25.20 crore.

KKR’s campaign begins on March 29 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Due to upcoming state elections, the BCCI has only released the schedule for the first twenty days, which sees KKR playing only four games in the opening phase before returning to their fortress at Eden Gardens. With a new coach, a new power hitting specialist, and a record signing, Rahane’s leadership will be under the microscope as KKR seeks to return to the top of the table.