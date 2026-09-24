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'I've had my own failures and successes': Gautam Gambhir reflects on stint as India head coach

Under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure, which began in July 2024, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, but also suffered Test series defeats to Australia in away conditions, as well as to New Zealand and South Africa at home.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
'I've had my own failures and successes': Gautam Gambhir reflects on stint as India head coach
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I've had my own failures and successes': Gautam Gambhir reflects on stint as India head coach
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