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'I've heard good things': Ollie Robinson on Stephen Fleming becoming England Test coach

Ollie Robinson welcomed Stephen Fleming's appointment as England's new Test head coach, saying he has "heard good things" and is excited for the team's new chapter. The fast bowler also urged England to be "ruthless" and target a 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan despite the recent leadership changes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
'I've heard good things': Ollie Robinson on Stephen Fleming becoming England Test coach
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I've heard good things': Ollie Robinson on Stephen Fleming becoming England Test coach
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