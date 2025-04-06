MS Dhoni, one of the most iconic captains in the history of Indian cricket and the IPL, has led teams to numerous victories on both international and league stages. Under his captaincy, India clinched three ICC trophies, while his franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), won five IPL titles in 10 finals.

After retiring from international cricket following the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, speculation around Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL began surfacing with every passing season. However, even at 43, Dhoni has defied age and expectations, continuing to impress with his fitness and presence on the field.

Retirement Rumours During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

The speculation reached new heights during CSK’s fourth match of the IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. For the first time since IPL 2008, Dhoni's entire family was present at the stadium, prompting fans to assume that it could be his final match. However, the evening concluded without any such announcement, proving the rumours unfounded.

Stephen Fleming On MS Dhoni

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has not directly addressed the retirement rumours. However, he earlier spoke about Dhoni’s evolving role within the team. Fleming highlighted that Dhoni after his knee surgery is managing his playing responsibilities with great care. His batting position and match involvement are being assessed based on his physical condition and strategic team needs.

Dhoni Clears The Air In Podcast

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni finally responded to the ongoing speculation during a recent podcast. "No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I’ve kept it very simple—I take it one year at a time. I’m 43 now, and by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I’ll be 44. After that, I’ll have 10 months to decide whether I’ll play again or not. But honestly, it’s not just about me deciding—it’s about what my body tells me. So, one year at a time. We’ll see after that," said Dhoni in a new podcast with Raj Shamani.

CSK’s Form And Road Ahead

CSK's current form has raised eyebrows, with the team suffering three consecutive losses in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Questions have also surfaced about Dhoni’s limited involvement with the bat. However, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side and Dhoni continuing to offer tactical wisdom, CSK will aim to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures.

As Dhoni continues to guide the team behind the scenes, fans can take solace in knowing that "Captain Cool" is not done just yet, and his farewell will come only when both mind and body agree.