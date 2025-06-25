India suffered an embarrassing defeat against England in the first test at Headingley, Leeds. This was the first game of the five match test series in England and the first test marked a new era under newly appointed test captain Shubman Gill. This loss was India's 7th loss in the last 9 tests where they managed to win just 1 game. This was all under Guatam Gambhir's coaching and after the loss a clip of him calling out Ravi Shastri for his SENA performances resurfaced in social media.

Shastri served as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team from 2017 to 2021. He was reappointed in 2019 after his initial appointment in 2017, with his tenure extended until the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. As a cricketer he was a part of the iconic 1983 World Cup winning team and player of the series of World Championship of cricket India won in 1985.

Gambhir's talking to News 18 in 2018 said- “I’m sure that people who haven’t won anything give these kinds of statements. I don’t know what Shastri has achieved in his career apart from winning the World Championship in Australia. I don’t think he was a part of an overseas series win. If you haven’t won anything yourself, you end up giving this kind of statement. I’m sure people wouldn’t have taken this seriously. I’m sure he must not have seen enough cricket. If he had he seen enough cricket, he wouldn’t have given that statement".

"It was very childish. Even if you had won 4-1, you won’t say this is the best Indian team touring abroad. You would still stay humble and say we want to take this, we want to go forward, we want to keep improving. You wouldn’t say this is the best Indian team ever overseas. This is childish. I’m sure people wouldn’t have taken this seriously. I don’t know about other people but I didn’t take it seriously because it was a very immature statement," he added.

Notably India lost 4-1 against England in 2018 under Ravi Shastri but did the unthinkable winning Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 for the first time down under. The same Shastri also coached the team that pulled off another series win down under this time with the weakest squad and new faces minus Virat Kohli. In Shastri's tenure India failed to win an ICC trophy But came very close to winning the 2017 Champions trophy and 2019 World Cup.

India with Gambhir as a coach

- Lost the Test series vs NZ at home

- Ended the 12 year Test series win streak

- Lost BGT after 12 years

- Failed WTC Final qualification

Apart from the Champions Trophy 2025 win under his tenure the former batter is having a horrendous run as an Indian head coach.