Jab Rohit Met Shubman: Rohit’s Friendly Hug Steals Fans’ Hearts - Video Goes Viral

Just a day after sealing a 2-0 series win over the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Indian cricket team departed for Australia to begin their white-ball tour starting October 19. Players who didn’t feature in the Tests, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, rejoined the squad in Delhi before flying out on the morning of October 15. Newly appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also joined the team and was seen sitting next to Kohli on the team bus.

Jab Rohit Met Shubman

At the team hotel, newly named ODI captain Shubman Gill greeted Rohit Sharma with handshakes and hugs, also interacting warmly with Kohli and Iyer. A viral clip captured a light-hearted moment where Rohit greeted Gill with a cheerful, “Arey Gill, kya haal hai bhai,” sharing a friendly hug a moment that highlighted the camaraderie between the outgoing and incoming leaders.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Of familiar faces and special reunions as #TeamIndia depart for the Australia challenge #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ElV3OtV3Lj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 15, 2025

Shubman Gill Ready for ODI Captaincy Debut

Gill, currently the world No. 1 ODI batter and India’s Test captain, is set to make his ODI captaincy debut in Perth on October 19. Speaking after India’s Test win in Delhi, the young skipper expressed excitement about leading the side alongside stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, acknowledging their experience and guidance will be invaluable in the challenging Australian conditions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Focus on Batting

Rohit, relieved of his ODI captaincy on October 4, will participate in the series purely as a specialist batter. Both Rohit and Kohli also signed autographs for fans at the airport, providing a memorable send-off before the team heads Down Under.

Rajeev Shukla Denies Farewell Speculations

Following reports suggesting that the Australia series could mark the final international appearances for Kohli and Rohit, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed the claims. Shukla emphasised that no retirement discussions have taken place, and the decision remains solely with the players.

“This is very beneficial for us, having Rohit and Virat in the ODI squad. Both are great batsmen and will help us defeat Australia. To say this is their last series is absolutely wrong,” Shukla stated, clarifying the misinformation circulating in the media.

Focus on Australia Series

With the leadership baton now in Shubman Gill’s hands and the experience of veterans like Kohli and Rohit in the lineup, Team India aims to start the ODI series on a high note and continue building momentum for the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup.