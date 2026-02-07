'Jab tak..., Kya bada cricketer': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s father not fully satisfied despite U19 WC triumph, wants 14-year-old to do this for true greatness

Despite his son’s historic 175-run performance in the Under-19 World Cup final, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi remains remarkably grounded. While the nation celebrates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a teenage phenomenon, his father believes the 14-year-old has yet to reach the pinnacle of the sport, asserting that true greatness is only earned on the Test match stage.

The Ultimate Benchmark

In an era dominated by T20 pyrotechnics, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi’s focus remains firmly on the longest format of the game. Speaking to the Times of India after India’s 100-run victory over England, he expressed a humble and disciplined perspective on his son’s career trajectory.

"Jab tak Test na khele, kya bada cricketer," (Until he plays Test cricket, how can he be considered a great cricketer?), he remarked, emphasizing that this World Cup victory is merely the beginning of a much longer journey.

Player of the Match and Series

Vaibhav’s performance at the Harare Sports Club was nothing short of legendary. His 80-ball 175 not only secured India’s sixth title but also earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades. During the post-match presentation, the young opener reflected on the mental discipline required for such a high-stakes game.

"The main goal was not to take too much pressure. We focused on believing in ourselves and trusting the process we’ve been following since the beginning. We wanted to stick to our strengths as we have been playing well the whole tournament," Vaibhav stated after receiving his awards.

From Harare to the IPL

The spotlight on the Samastipur-born cricketer is only expected to intensify. Following his World Cup heroics, Vaibhav will soon join the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Having secured an IPL contract at the age of 13, the global cricketing community is eager to see how his fearless style of play translates to the professional T20 circuit.

National Recognition

The impact of Vaibhav's innings resonated at the highest levels of government. Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia took to social media to praise the youngster, noting: "Pressure? What pressure. A 14-year-old hitting 175 in a World Cup final is pure sporting brilliance. History in motion by our U19 champion, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Absolutely fabulous!"

While the world focuses on his immediate T20 future, his father’s "Test first" philosophy serves as a reminder of the traditional values that continue to shape India's next generation of superstars.