Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest-Ever England Captain For Ireland T20 Series

Sonny Baker earns his maiden England call-up, rewarded for standout performances with Hampshire and Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025. England announce squads for South Africa and Ireland tours, balancing youth and experience ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes 2025. England cricket has turned a new page in its history books as Jacob Bethell has been named the youngest-ever captain of the men’s team. At just 21 years old, the Warwickshire all-rounder will lead England in their three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, beginning September 17. His appointment marks a landmark moment for English cricket, blending youthful leadership with a bold vision for the future.

A Record-Breaking Appointment

Bethell takes over the reins from Harry Brook, England’s permanent white-ball captain, who will sit out the Ireland tour to prepare for the upcoming Ashes. In doing so, Bethell surpasses Monty Bowden’s 1888/89 record, stepping into history as the youngest England men’s captain across formats.

Having already showcased his batting prowess earlier this summer with a fluent 82 against the West Indies in ODIs, Bethell’s rise has been rapid. His leadership qualities have long been admired in county cricket, and now he has the chance to stamp his authority on the international stage. England selector Luke Wright praised the decision, saying:

“Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he joined the England squads. The Ireland series will give him a fantastic opportunity to develop those skills under pressure.”

Sonny Baker Earns Maiden England Call-Up

While Bethell headlines the announcement, another emerging star has earned his moment in the spotlight. Sonny Baker, the 22-year-old Hampshire fast bowler, has been rewarded with his first senior international call-up. Baker’s performances for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025, where he famously dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck, caught the selectors’ eye.

Having impressed with both the England Lions and on the domestic circuit, Baker now gets the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level. England’s management views him as one for the future, with Wright adding:

“Sonny has carried his strong Lions form into this season with Hampshire and Manchester Originals. He thoroughly deserves this opportunity.”

England Balance Experience and Fresh Faces

The squad to face Ireland reflects a balance of experienced campaigners and young talent. Senior figures like Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid will provide stability, while rising stars such as Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, and Tom Hartley look to cement their international places.

England’s selectors have carefully managed player workloads ahead of a packed schedule. Several all-format cricketers including Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, and Jamie Smith will rest during the Ireland tour to remain fresh for the Ashes later this winter.

Meanwhile, Joe Root has been named only in the ODI squad against South Africa, highlighting England’s focus on managing workloads without compromising competitiveness.

Roadmap to the Ashes

Before the Ireland series, England will host South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is starting September 7. Brook will lead those squads, with Archer making his much-anticipated return. The management’s plan is clear: rotate senior players, blood young talent, and ensure the squad is firing on all cylinders when the Ashes come calling.

For Bethell, this is more than just a historic appointment. It’s a trial by fire — a chance to show that he can lead under pressure while maintaining his own form with the bat. For Baker, it’s the start of what could be a long and promising international career.

Full England Squads

T20I Squad vs Ireland

Jacob Bethell (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

ODI Squad vs South Africa

Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

T20I Squad vs South Africa

Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.