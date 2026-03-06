Jacob Bethell creates history, becomes 1st player in cricket world to...

Jacob Bethell, the young England star, etched his name into cricket history on Thursday, March 5 during his breathtaking knock in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi- final against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 22-year-old Bethell smashed a blistering 105 off just 48 balls, a knock filled with audacious strokeplay that nearly pulled off an improbable chase of 253. Though England fell short, Bethell's innings stole the headlines and underscored his meteoric rise.

After his impressive hundred, Bethell became the first player in the world in cricket history to score his maiden centuries across all three international formats - first-class (in Tests), List A (in ODIs), and T20 (in T20Is) - on the grand international stage.

The achievement is particularly staggering because Bethell made his England debut without a single hundred in senior domestic cricket for Warwickshire. Selectors backed his raw talent early - despite criticisms at the time - and he has repaid that faith spectacularly.



The Three Pillars of History

Jacob Bethell's journey to this world record began just six months ago, marking one of the most rapid and high-impact ascents in the modern game.

His maiden List A century (110) arrived in an ODI against South Africa at Southampton in September, 2025.

His maiden first-class century (an unbeaten 142 in the Sydney Ashes Test against Australia in January 2026) was also his first in Tests, defying expectations for a player who had yet to reach three figures in domestic first-class cricket.

And now, his maiden T20 century in the biggest T20 tournament of them all.

A Heroic Effort In Mumbai

Chasing a monumental 254 set by India, England appeared down and out at 95/4. However, Bethell, showed a level of composure rarely seen in a 22-year-old and single-handedly kept the Three Lions in the hunt.

His century, the second-fastest in T20 World Cup history (45 balls), was a masterclass in clean hitting, featuring 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Though England ultimately fell seven runs short in a heart-wrenching finish, Bethell’s performance earned him a place in an exclusive club, joining Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Harry Brook as one of only four England men to score international centuries in all three formats.

From Barbados To Record Books

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Jacob Bethell moved to the UK at age 12. His "international-first" milestone highlights a shift in England’s selection philosophy - prioritizing raw temperament and "ceiling" over domestic statistics.

While the Wankhede loss against India marks a bittersweet end to England’s T20 World Cup campaign, the emergence of Bethell at No. 3 ensures that the future of English batting is in historically capable hands.