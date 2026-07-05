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Jacob Bethell rues T20 WC semis heartbreak, explains how he redeemed himself with unbeaten 76 vs India

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell said testing himself against the strongest sides in world cricket is what drives him after his unbeaten 76 powered England to a four-wicket victory over India in the T20I.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Jacob Bethell rues T20 WC semis heartbreak, explains how he redeemed himself with unbeaten 76 vs India
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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