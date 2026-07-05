/Jacob Bethell rues T20 WC semis heartbreak, explains how he redeemed himself with unbeaten 76 vs India

“It worked out well in the end, but just going into bat two down, Brooky (Harry Brook), set the tone really well there. He flipped the momentum straight back on them. And, that made it easier for me to go out there and just give him strike to start and then it's a shame when he got out. But I thought Banton came in and that partnership we built, both of us would have liked to go on and finish that. But everyone just keep chipping in. And then, yeah, in those kind of chases, you're not going rapid the whole time, but a couple of big overs and then the game swings. So, yeah, it was one of them that just kind of got timed really well,” he added.