Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026? Explained in detail

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are entering the IPL 2026 season as defending champions, having finally broken their long title drought in 2025 after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With a strong core retained - including Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, all-rounder Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, and young English prospect Jacob Bethell - the team boasts depth in both batting and bowling. However, one of the biggest talking points ahead of the new campaign is the selection dilemma surrounding their overseas slots.

Notably, IPL rules allow only four overseas players in the playing XI, and RCB's retained overseas contingent includes proven performers like Phil Salt (retained for a hefty sum after his stellar 2025 contributions), Tim David (finishing power), Romario Shepherd (all-round utility), and Josh Hazlewood (pace spearhead).

This leaves limited room for emerging talents, particularly the exciting left-handed all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who has created a massive selection headache after producing impressive performance at the T20 World Cup 2026.



The Contenders: Experience vs Momentum

Phil Salt: The Powerplay Specialist

Phil Salt was a cornerstone of RCB’s 2025 success, amassing over 400 runs and providing the aggressive starts that allowed Virat Kohli to anchor the innings.

The Case for Salt: He offers a proven "plug-and-play" solution at the top of the order. His synergy with Kohli is established, and his dual role as a wicketkeeper provides tactical flexibility.

The Concern: His recent form in the 2026 T20 World Cup was underwhelming, managing only 130 runs throughout the tournament.

Jacob Bethell: The 'X-Factor' Prodigy

Jacob Bethell, the 22-year-old left-hander has transitioned from a promising backup to a global sensation following his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Case for Bethell: Bethell was the standout performer for England, scoring 280 runs in the tournament, highlighted by a breathtaking 105 off 48 balls against India in the semi-final at Wankhede.

The "Lefty" Advantage: As a left-handed batter who can bowl handy spin (finger injury permitting), he offers a tactical variety that the right-hand dominant RCB top order currently lacks.

The Tactical Dilemma

RCB’s management, led by coach Andy Flower, must decide between loyalty to a championship-winning formula and the "hot hand" of a rising star.

If Salt plays, he opens with Kohli. If Bethell gets the nod, RCB might have to shuffle their domestic stars, potentially moving Venkatesh Iyer or Devdutt Padikkal to the opening slot to accommodate Bethell in the middle order.

Should RCB Stick With Salt Or Try Bethell?

While Phil Salt's experience makes him the frontrunner for the opening game, Jacob Bethell’s "incandescent" form makes him impossible to ignore.

Defending champions RCB may start with the veteran Salt, but the leash will be short. One or two failures at the top, and the Chinnaswamy crowd will likely be chanting for the young Englishman Bethell who nearly took the World Cup away from India a few days ago.