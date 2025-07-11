Jadeja Dares Root To Complete Century, Drops Ball In Viral Lord’s Standoff - Watch

A day that belonged to Joe Root ended with drama, disbelief, and a dash of theatrics from Ravindra Jadeja. The England veteran, just one run short of what would’ve been his 37th Test hundred, was left stranded on 99 not out as stumps were drawn at Lord’s after Day 1 of the third Test between India and England.

Root’s Grit Outshines Bazball Caution

In stark contrast to England’s usual “Bazball” aggression, Joe Root played an innings of grit and classical elegance, anchoring the hosts to 251/4 by the close of play. With wickets tumbling at the other end—Harry Brook dismissed for 11 and Ollie Pope falling shortly after tea—Root showcased composure, application, and technical finesse in an innings that spanned 191 balls and included seven crisply timed boundaries.

Root’s unbeaten 99 was a throwback to old-school Test match batting. England’s innings saw a rare display of patience, highlighting how the former skipper can adapt his game regardless of the team’s broader template. His partnerships—109 runs with Pope and an unbroken 79-run stand with Ben Stokes—helped England recover from 44/2 to a position of strength on a slow Day 1 track.

The Jadeja-Root Flashpoint: A Viral Moment

The real fireworks, however, came in the final over of the day.

On 98, Root nudged a delivery from Akash Deep towards backward point and set off for a single. As the Lord’s crowd held its breath in anticipation of his hundred, Root considered a risky second run—only to be called back sharply by Stokes. The ball was in the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, and the Indian all-rounder made it a moment to remember.

Instead of throwing the ball in, Jadeja mockingly dropped it on the turf and gestured at Root, challenging him to run. Root, with a wry smile, resisted. But the drama didn’t end there. The Lord’s crowd responded with loud boos directed at Jadeja, unimpressed by the gamesmanship that denied one of England’s greats his moment.

The stump mic captured an Indian player teasing, “Aaj raat ko banne mat de” (don’t let him get the 100 tonight), only adding fuel to the fire.

Root Chasing History on Multiple Fronts

Root’s near-century has set the stage for more than just personal glory. If he reaches three figures on Day 2, he will surpass Steve Smith as the active cricketer with the most Test centuries. It would also elevate him to fifth in the all-time list, one shy of Kumar Sangakkara.

Additionally, Root achieved another milestone on Thursday—becoming the first player in history to score 3000 Test runs against India. A crisp boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy brought up the record, cementing his status as a modern great and India’s most consistent tormentor in whites.

His half-century—his 103rd 50+ Test score—places him just behind Sachin Tendulkar (119) in that elite club. For a batter who thrives on milestones but values team contributions more, Root’s knock symbolized quiet dominance.

Stokes Supports, England Stabilizes

While Root commanded headlines, Ben Stokes’ role in keeping the Indian bowlers at bay cannot be overstated. The England captain, unbeaten on 39 from 102 balls, played second fiddle with trademark resilience. Their 79-run stand off 170 balls showcased England's intent to play long, grinding cricket—an uncharacteristic but necessary approach given the conditions and India’s strong bowling lineup.