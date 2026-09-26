/Jaiswal headbutt controversy takes a turn, Dhruv Jurel reveals what Fernando allegedly abused

Yashasvi Jaiswal's heated confrontation with Asitha Fernando during the India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo continues to generate discussion, and Dhruv Jurel has now provided an account of what the India opener told him about the incident.
Jaiswal and Fernando were involved in an on field confrontation after the Sri Lankan fast bowler dismissed the Indian batter during the second Test. The exchange escalated to physical contact when the two players brought their heads together.
The International Cricket Council subsequently sanctioned both cricketers. Jaiswal and Fernando were each fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point for breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The ICC said the offence related to inappropriate physical contact during an international match.
Jurel Shares Jaiswal's Account
Jurel has now shed more light on what happened before the confrontation, saying Jaiswal had told him that Fernando repeatedly abused him after the dismissal.
“When he got out, he was quietly walking back to the dressing room. He didn't say anything. If you look at the footage, Jaiswal immediately turned around. The Sri Lankan pacer was abusing him. Jaiswal told me that he was abusing him nonstop,” Jurel told former India batter Aakash Chopra.
According to Jurel, Jaiswal's objection was not to Fernando celebrating the wicket itself. Instead, the Indian batter believed the Sri Lankan pacer crossed a line by allegedly directing abuse towards him.
“Jaiswal told him, ‘It's okay. You took my wicket, you can show normal aggression, but you can't abuse me,’” Jurel added.
The ICC's official account established that the confrontation took place in the 17th over of India's first innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. Both players admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, meaning a formal hearing was not required.
Jaiswal Had Already Responded
Jaiswal had also addressed the controversy during the Test after the incident attracted considerable attention. In a response to a video posted by commentator Harsha Bhogle, the India batter urged people not to reach conclusions without knowing the complete details surrounding the exchange. Jurel's comments now offer another perspective from within the Indian camp. His account supports Jaiswal's contention that the incident had more context than what was immediately visible during the live broadcast.
The incident nevertheless resulted in disciplinary action against both players. The ICC confirmed that neither Jaiswal nor Fernando had committed an offence during the previous 24 months before the Colombo incident.
Jurel, Jaiswal Set For West Indies ODIs
Jurel and Jaiswal are now preparing for India's upcoming three match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. Both have been included in India's 15 member ODI squad announced by the BCCI. Shubman Gill will captain the side, with KL Rahul serving as vice captain. Jurel has been selected as a wicketkeeping option alongside Rahul. He is yet to make his ODI debut and enters the squad with a strong List A record. The wicketkeeper batter averages 74.70 in List A cricket, having accumulated 747 runs from 14 innings, including two centuries and six fifties.
Jaiswal, meanwhile, returns to India's ODI setup after his previous appearance against Afghanistan earlier in 2026. He made an unbeaten 110 during the run chase in that match.
The 24 year old has played six ODIs and has scored 285 runs at an average of 71.25, with two centuries to his name.
Jaiswal's place in India's XI for the West Indies opener is not guaranteed, with captain Gill and senior opener Rohit Sharma also part of the squad. The first ODI is scheduled for September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
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