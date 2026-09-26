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Jaiswal headbutt controversy takes a turn, Dhruv Jurel reveals what Fernando allegedly abused

Jaiswal and Fernando were involved in an on field confrontation after the Sri Lankan fast bowler dismissed the Indian batter during the second Test. The exchange escalated to physical contact when the two players brought their heads together.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Jaiswal headbutt controversy takes a turn, Dhruv Jurel reveals what Fernando allegedly abused
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Jaiswal headbutt controversy takes a turn, Dhruv Jurel reveals what Fernando allegedly abused
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