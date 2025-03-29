'Jaldi Aa Gaye Na': Virender Sehwag’s Witty Dig At MS Dhoni’s Batting Position In CSK vs RCB IPL Match - Watch Video

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s late arrival at the crease during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left fans and experts puzzled. Chasing 197 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK sent Dhoni out to bat at No.9, behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and even Ravichandran Ashwin.

Over the years, Dhoni has adjusted his role in the IPL, focusing more on finishing innings than playing extended knocks. However, batting lower than Ashwin, especially when the required run rate was above 16, seemed questionable. By the time he arrived, CSK’s hopes of a win had already faded, with Ashwin managing just 11 off 8 balls.

Sehwag’s Hilarious Dig At Dhoni’s Batting Position

Former India opener Virender Sehwag couldn’t resist a lighthearted dig at Dhoni’s unusual batting position. Speaking on Cricbuzz’s post-match show, he jokingly said, "Jaldi aa gaye na (He came out to bat early),” implying that Dhoni usually prefers batting only in the last couple of overs.

Nah this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/0uShSG5N6S — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) March 28, 2025

Dhoni’s Late Cameo: Too Little, Too Late

Despite CSK's hopeless situation, Dhoni still entertained fans, smashing 30 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.5 the best among CSK batters. However, his fireworks came too late, with RCB sealing a comfortable 50-run victory.

In a recent interview, Dhoni explained his preference for batting lower down the order, stating that he wants to provide opportunities to younger players who have a future in India’s T20 setup. However, against RCB, that reasoning didn’t hold much weight, as both Jadeja and Ashwin who batted before him are retired from T20Is.

CSK Fans Left Wondering: Was No.9 Too Low for Dhoni?

While Dhoni’s strategy of giving others more chances is admirable, his presence higher in the batting order could have put more pressure on RCB. With CSK’s campaign progressing, the question remains will Dhoni continue this approach, or will he step up the order when needed?