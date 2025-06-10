James Anderson Gets Emotional As Pataudi Trophy Replaced With Anderson-Tendulkar Series

Legendary England fast bowler James Anderson has expressed his pride and gratitude after the announcement that the upcoming Test series between India and England will now be named the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This major change replaces the long-standing Pataudi Trophy for matches held in England.

A Fitting Tribute to Two Legends

The BCCI and ECB decided to honour the two greats—James Anderson, the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test history, and Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batters ever. Both had many memorable on-field battles during their careers and have now been immortalised through the naming of this historic Test series.

Anderson Calls it a “Huge Honour”

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo at a DP World event at Lord’s, Anderson said he was overwhelmed to be recognised alongside a cricketing icon like Sachin Tendulkar.

“It’s a huge honour,” Anderson said. “I still can’t quite believe it. Sachin is someone I looked up to when I was growing up, though I don’t want to do him a disservice with his age,” he joked. He added,

“I remember watching him an absolute legend of the game. I played against him a lot too. To now have this trophy named after both of us is a huge honour, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Farewell to a Glorious Career

James Anderson recently retired from Test cricket, ending an extraordinary career with 188 Test matches—the most by any fast bowler. On the other side, Tendulkar played 200 Tests, retiring in 2013 as the most prolific batter in the game.

End of the Pataudi Trophy Era

Previously, the India-England Test series had different names based on the host country:

In England: Pataudi Trophy, named after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, former India captain.

In India: Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after BCCI’s first secretary and president.

The new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will now unify the series name across both countries.

Special Memories Against India

Anderson also shared some memorable moments from his time playing against India, especially the 2007 series win in India, which he called a “really special moment.”

“There are some great memories. I always loved playing against India,” he said.

“After the Ashes, it’s the series England looks forward to the most. India is a tough place to play, but we managed to win there, and that stands out for me.”

He also praised the Indian players he faced over the years, calling them “amazing competitors.”