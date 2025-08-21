James Vince Surpasses Faf du Plessis, Now Behind Only MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma In THIS T20 Record

Veteran England batter James Vince has etched his name in T20 history by becoming the third most successful captain in T20 cricket. Leading Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025, Vince secured his 110th T20 win as skipper, overtaking South African legend Faf du Plessis, who held 109 wins.

The historic moment came as Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire in a crucial clash, underlining Vince’s ability to guide his side in pressure games.

Most Wins as T20 Captain

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

MS Dhoni: 193 wins

Rohit Sharma: 143 wins

James Vince: 110 wins

Faf du Plessis: 109 wins

Daren Sammy: 104 wins

Vince Joins Elite Company

By crossing du Plessis, James Vince now trails only two iconic names, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Both Dhoni and Rohit have been instrumental in shaping India’s dominance in limited-overs cricket, and Vince’s rise to third spot highlights his consistency across leagues.

Consistency Across Formats

Unlike Dhoni and Rohit, who led India in international cricket, Vince’s record has largely come through franchise T20 leagues across the globe. His ability to adapt, make tactical calls, and handle pressure situations has been the backbone of his success.

Du Plessis, now in fourth, remains one of the most respected leaders in T20 history, having led teams like South Africa, Chennai Super Kings (in IPL), and various other franchises.

Why This Matters

Longevity & Leadership: Vince has been at the forefront of England’s domestic white-ball scene and now has a global captaincy record to showcase his leadership qualities.

Elite Status: Only Dhoni and Rohit, both World Cup-winning captains, have more wins as leaders in T20 cricket.

Global Recognition: This feat further cements Vince’s place among the most respected leaders in modern T20 cricket.

James Vince may not have the international captaincy record of Dhoni or Rohit, but his achievement in the franchise circuit proves his longevity and effectiveness as a leader in the shortest format. With Southern Brave pushing for glory in The Hundred 2025, Vince will look to extend his winning tally even further.