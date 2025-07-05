Jamie Smith Creates History; Surpasses Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler In ‘THIS’ List With Unbeaten 184 Vs India

Following back-to-back top-order collapses that left England at 84/5 in reply to India's imposing first innings, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook mounted a stunning resurrection on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Jamie Smith’s Fireworks

Smith, embracing the Bazball ethos, counterattacked ruthlessly, converting pressure into power. The 24-year-old raced to his century off just 80 balls, making it the joint third-fastest Test hundred by an Englishman. He outpaced Ben Stokes’ 85-ball ton at Lord’s in 2015, and matched Harry Brook’s century from Rawalpindi in 2022. Only Jessop’s 72–76 ball mark from 1902 and Bairstow’s 77-ball effort at Trent Bridge in 2022 were quicker. With aggressive sweeps and clean drives, Smith took the fight to India, even surviving a hat‑trick ball, and secured his century just before lunch with a majestic boundary off Ravindra Jadeja.

Highest Score By An England Wicketkeeper

Meanwhile, Smith created history with his unbeaten knock of 184 runs. He now holds the record for most runs by an England keeper-batter in Test cricket history.

Jamie Smith - 184*

Alec Stewart - 173

Jonny Bairstow - 167*

Alec Stewart - 164

Jos Buttler - 152

Jonny Bairstow - 150*

Breaking Records, Building Value

Smith now holds multiple records: fastest wicketkeeper century for England, highest keeper score in Tests, and one of the most lucrative trajectories in English cricket. His blend of talent, age, and charisma makes him one of the most bankable young cricketers globally.