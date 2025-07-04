Jamie Smith Equals Fastest Century Feat, Harry Brook Etches Name In History: England Fight Back In Style Vs India At Edgbaston

Following back-to-back top-order collapses that left England at 84/5 in reply to India's imposing first innings, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook mounted a stunning resurrection on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

Jamie Smith’s Fireworks

Smith, embracing the Bazball ethos, counterattacked ruthlessly, converting pressure into power. The 24-year-old raced to his century off just 80 balls, making it the joint third-fastest Test hundred by an Englishman. He outpaced Ben Stokes’ 85-ball ton at Lord’s in 2015, and matched Harry Brook’s century from Rawalpindi in 2022. Only Jessop’s 72–76 ball mark from 1902 and Bairstow’s 77-ball effort at Trent Bridge in 2022 were quicker. With aggressive sweeps and clean drives, Smith took the fight to India, even surviving a hat‑trick ball, and secured his century just before lunch with a majestic boundary off Ravindra Jadeja.

Harry Brook’s Composed Counterpart

Brook complemented Smith perfectly, not with flair, but with unwavering technique. The 27-year-old unfurled his class under pressure, stroking a brilliantly controlled ninth Test century in only his 27th match. Having required just 44 innings to reach this milestone, he is one of England’s fastest-ever centurions, trailing only Compton (37) and Sutcliffe (43)

Partnership That Shifted Momentum

Together, Smith and Brook forged an unbeaten 271-run partnership in 323 balls, steering England from the brink to 355/5 by tea, firmly reasserting themselves in the contest. Their partnership was England's highest sixth-wicket stand at home since 1938, reviving hope of a comeback. This masterclass in counter-attacking and composure under pressure not only rescued England from collapse but also kept the Bazball vision up, asserting that aggression and resilience together can rewrite any Test script.

England At Tea

A dominant, wicketless session for England as Brook and Smith added 106 runs in 28 overs. India controlled the scoring rate and created one tough chance, dropped by Pant, but the pitch stayed flat. With five overs to the second new ball, India will aim to strike in the final session.