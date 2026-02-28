Jammu and Kashmir create history, clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after dominating Karnataka - WATCH

In a landmark moment for Indian domestic cricket, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) scripted history on Saturday, February 28, 2026, by lifting their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title by virtue of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka in the 2025-26 drawn final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubballi.

Led by commanding performances with both bat and ball across five days, Jammu & Kashmir outplayed Karnataka in every department, building an insurmountable 291-run first-innings advantage before declaring their second innings at 342/4 on the final afternoon.

With no realistic chance of forcing a result, both captains agreed to shake hands, sparking emotional celebrations among the Jammu & Kashmir players, support staff and fans as the long wait for domestic cricket’s biggest prize finally ended.

Notably, J&K, who made their Ranji Trophy debut in the 1959-60 season, had waited 67 years for this glory. This victory marks them as the 19th team to win the prestigious tournament and only the ninth to claim the title in their maiden final appearance.



An outpouring of pure, unadulterated emotion as J&K conquer the summit to claim their first-ever #RanjiTrophy crown



Scorecard https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/XRyia1coda — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2026

