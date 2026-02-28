Advertisement
NewsCricketJammu and Kashmir create history, clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after dominating Karnataka - WATCH
JAMMU & KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir create history, clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after dominating Karnataka - WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title after securing a decisive first-innings lead and forcing a draw against eight-time champions Karnataka in the final at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir create history, clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after dominating Karnataka - WATCHPic credit: BCCI Domestic

In a landmark moment for Indian domestic cricket, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) scripted history on Saturday, February 28, 2026, by lifting their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title by virtue of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka in the 2025-26 drawn final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubballi. 

Led by commanding performances with both bat and ball across five days, Jammu & Kashmir outplayed Karnataka in every department, building an insurmountable 291-run first-innings advantage before declaring their second innings at 342/4 on the final afternoon.

With no realistic chance of forcing a result, both captains agreed to shake hands, sparking emotional celebrations among the Jammu & Kashmir players, support staff and fans as the long wait for domestic cricket’s biggest prize finally ended.

Notably, J&K, who made their Ranji Trophy debut in the 1959-60 season, had waited 67 years for this glory. This victory marks them as the 19th team to win the prestigious tournament and only the ninth to claim the title in their maiden final appearance. 

More to follow... 

