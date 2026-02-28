Jammu & Kashmir becomes only 9th team to win Ranji Trophy in maiden appearance in final: J&K, Mumbai, Hyderabad and...; check full list

The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket championship, has witnessed many historic moments, since it's inception. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday, February 28, 2026 added their name to a rare and elite list by lifting the coveted Ranji Trophy title in their maiden appearance in the final.

The Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title by virtue of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka in the 2025-26 drawn final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubballi.

Led by commanding performances with both bat and ball across five days, Jammu & Kashmir outplayed Karnataka in every department, building an insurmountable 291-run first-innings advantage before declaring their second innings at 342/4 on the final afternoon.

With no realistic chance of forcing a result, both captains agreed to shake hands, sparking emotional celebrations among the Jammu & Kashmir players, support staff and fans as the long wait for domestic cricket's biggest prize finally ended.

Notably, J&K, who made their Ranji Trophy debut in the 1959-60 season, had waited 67 years for this glory. This history victory marks them as the 19th team to win the prestigious tournament and only the ninth to claim the title in their maiden final appearance.

Here is a look at the teams that won the Ranji Trophy title in their maiden final appearance.

1. Bombay (Mumbai) - 1934–35

The gold standard of Indian domestic cricket, Bombay won the inaugural edition of the tournament by defeating Northern India, setting the tone for dominance. They didn't just win their maiden final in 1934-35; they went on to establish a dynasty, currently holding a record 42 titles.

2. Nawanagar - 1936-37

In only the third year of the competition, Nawanagar, (representing part of modern-day Gujarat), a princely state team stunned expectations. They reached their first final in 1936–37 and defeated Bengal to take the trophy home.

3. Hyderabad - 1937-38

Hyderabad made their first Ranji Trophy final appearance a year after Nawanagar and secured the title by defeating the defending champions.

4. Maharashtra - 1939-40

Maharashtra reached their first final in 1939-40 and defeated United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh) to clinch their first title.

5. Baroda - 1942-43

Baroda secured their first Ranji Trophy title in 1942-43 with a victory over Hyderabad. This win kicked off a golden era for Baroda cricket, during which they won four titles in the span of a decade.

6. Karnataka - 1973–74

Marked the start of their strong legacy (now eight titles) by winning the coveted trophy in 1973–74 with victory over Rajasthan.

7. Punjab - 1992-93

Punjab won the Ranji Trophy title in their maiden final appearance in 1992-93 when they beat Maharashtra.

8. Vidarbha - 2017-18

The most recent "modern" entry before the current season. Vidarbha, long considered underdogs, reached their first final in 2018 under Faiz Fazal and stunned Delhi to win the title - a feat they famously repeated the following year.

9. Jammu and Kashmir – 2025–26

On February 28, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir etched their names in history. Facing eight-time champions Karnataka at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi, J& K secured a massive 291-run first-innings lead. Led by veteran Paras Dogra and powered by centuries from Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, and Sahil Lotra, they became the 9th team to win the trophy in their debut final.