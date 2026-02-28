Jammu & Kashmir on brink of historic first Ranji Trophy title after dominant final show

Jammu & Kashmir cricket stands on the brink of history as the team moves closer to winning its first-ever Ranji Trophy title after a dominant performance against Karnataka in the 2025-26 final. After a wait of more than six decades, the side now needs only to avoid defeat on the final day to script one of the greatest achievements in the state’s sporting history.

Commanding Position After Massive First-Innings Lead

Batting first in the final at the KSCA Ground in Hubballi, Jammu & Kashmir piled up a mammoth total of 584 runs, putting immediate pressure on a strong Karnataka side. The bowlers then delivered a remarkable performance, dismissing Karnataka for just 291 and securing a crucial first-innings lead of 291 runs.

Carrying that momentum into the second innings, Jammu & Kashmir reached 186/4 by the end of Day 4, extending their overall advantage to 477 runs and placing themselves firmly in control of the contest.

Title Within Reach Even if Match Ends in Draw

With the match entering the fifth and final day, Jammu & Kashmir hold a decisive edge. Under Ranji Trophy final rules, the team securing a first-innings lead is declared the winner if the match ends in a draw. This means the side already has one hand on the trophy unless Karnataka produces an extraordinary turnaround.

Cricket experts believe the final day could turn into a formality, with Jammu & Kashmir widely expected to lift the title and complete a fairytale campaign.

A Journey 66 Years in the Making

The occasion carries immense emotional value for the region. Jammu & Kashmir reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in over 66 years, marking a historic rise for a team once considered underdogs in Indian domestic cricket. Strong batting performances, disciplined bowling, and standout contributions from emerging players have defined their remarkable journey to the summit clash.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Arrives to Witness Historic Moment

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has travelled to Karnataka to watch the final day’s play, reflecting the massive excitement and pride surrounding the team’s achievement. Fans across the region are eagerly awaiting what could be a landmark moment, the lifting of Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy, a triumph that would redefine the state’s cricketing legacy.