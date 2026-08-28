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Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann star as Namibia beat South Africa by 18 runs in T20I tri-series opener

Dewald Brevis's fighting 75 off 50 balls went in vain as Namibia beat South Africa by 18 runs in the opening match of the T20I tri-series on Friday.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann star as Namibia beat South Africa by 18 runs in T20I tri-series opener
Image Credit: ICC

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