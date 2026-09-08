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Japan announce 15-member squad for historic India T20I; Kadowaki-Fleming to lead

Japan have announced a 15-member squad led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for their historic T20I against India on September 22. The same squad will represent Japan at the 2026 Asian Games, making the India clash a key preparation opportunity.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Japan announce 15-member squad for historic India T20I; Kadowaki-Fleming to lead
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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