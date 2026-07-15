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Japan Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty crash out in first round; India's singles hopes take a hit

India's men's singles campaign at the Japan Open 2026 ended on the opening day as Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty suffered first-round defeats in Tokyo. Unnati Hooda also exited the women's singles draw, leaving PV Sindhu as India's only remaining singles contender in the tournament.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Japan Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty crash out in first round; India's singles hopes take a hit
Image Credit: IANS

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