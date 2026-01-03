Jason Gillespie Endorses 41-Year-Old As Backup For Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has thrown his support behind Peter Siddle, suggesting the experienced seamer could still play a role in Australia’s plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Gillespie believes Siddle’s impressive performances in the ongoing Big Bash League make him a realistic backup option, despite his age and lengthy absence from international cricket. Siddle last represented Australia in 2019, featuring in the fifth Ashes Test against England at The Oval. His most recent T20 International appearance, however, dates back much further, having played against Sri Lanka in Perth in 2010.

Even so, Gillespie feels that Siddle’s form and experience could prove valuable if Australia suffer injuries to their frontline fast bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Reacting to a post on X that praised Siddle’s recent displays, Gillespie pointed out that short-term thinking can often work in T20 cricket. He suggested that the veteran pacer could be a sensible option in a tournament where immediate impact often matters more than long-term planning.

“Would not be the worst option should one of the seamers get injured before the T20 WC. If there is a format that short-term (here and now) thinking is ok, it’s T20,” Gillespie wrote on X, while tagging @stillnotoutpod and @BowlingCartel.

Siddle has been in outstanding form during the Big Bash League 2025–26, Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. Representing the Melbourne Stars, the 41-year-old is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked up ten wickets from five innings, maintaining an impressive average of 13.60 and an economy rate of 6.80.

Siddle T20 Career

In his international T20 career, Siddle has played only two matches for Australia, claiming three wickets. Across his overall T20 career, the seasoned seamer has taken 163 wickets from 136 innings at an average of 22.36 and an economy rate of 7.74, which includes two five-wicket hauls.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both racing against time to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup, Australia may be forced to look at alternative options for their 15-member squad. However, despite Gillespie’s backing and Siddle’s strong domestic form, a return to international cricket still appears unlikely due to his age and prolonged absence from the national setup.