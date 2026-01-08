Jason Holder Criticises Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco: Not Taking Trophy Was Too Much

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has sparked a global conversation after openly criticising the growing hostility between India and Pakistan on the cricket field, calling on players from both nations to lead by example and push for unity through sport.

Speaking on Game On with Grace, Holder said the scenes following India’s Asia Cup 2025 win over Pakistan left him deeply uncomfortable. The Indian team chose not to collect the trophy or engage in post-match formalities, a moment that quickly went viral and reignited debate around politics overshadowing cricket.

Asia Cup moment that triggered debate

Holder, one of the few modern cricketers to have played extensively in both the IPL and PSL, said the refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy crossed a line.

“I don’t like the India-Pakistan beef. It goes way beyond cricket and it’s really sad,” Holder said. “I saw India win the Asia Cup and not go up to collect the trophy. That was too much. These things don’t belong in our game.”

The Asia Cup was played against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tension following the Pahalgam attacks in April 2025. Although bilateral cricket remains suspended since 2012, India and Pakistan continue to face each other in ICC and ACC tournaments, often under intense political scrutiny.

‘Cricketers are ambassadors to the world’

Holder stressed that players, especially from two of the most powerful cricketing nations, carry influence beyond runs and wickets.

“They are ambassadors to the world,” he said. “If we talk about world peace and making the world a better place, then this is not what you want to see from your idols.”

His comments resonated widely because they came from a neutral voice. Holder has shared dressing rooms with Indian and Pakistani players, built friendships across borders, and witnessed how cricket can still unite individuals despite political divides.

Call for leadership from the top

The former West Indies captain believes any meaningful change must start with influential stakeholders.

“If it has to change, it has to come from people who are influential,” Holder said. “India and Pakistan are powerhouses. If they can show unity on the field, it sends a massive message beyond cricket.”

Holder added that even symbolic gestures could have a ripple effect. A simple handshake, shared moment, or mutual respect could help soften perceptions and inspire hope off the field.

Wider impact on world cricket

The India-Pakistan standoff was one of the defining cricket stories of 2025. From uncertainty around Asia Cup scheduling to diplomatic tensions affecting ICC events, the rivalry influenced boards, broadcasters, and players worldwide.

With the two teams set to meet again in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on February 15, the spotlight will be intense. The encounter is expected to be one of the most watched cricket matches in history, but Holder hopes the narrative shifts from hostility to sportsmanship.

A rare voice of balance

Holder acknowledged the complex history between the two nations and did not downplay the pain behind the conflict. Yet his appeal stood out for its balance and sincerity.

“If they can do it on a sporting level, maybe people can say, look it’s done here, maybe we can do it in everyday life,” he said. “Stop this fight. Stop this war.”

In an era where cricket often mirrors geopolitics, Holder’s words serve as a reminder of what the sport can represent at its best.