Jason Holder Surpasses Shane Warne And Hardik Pandya In THIS List With CPL Heroics

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder continues to showcase his all-round brilliance in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, leading the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots from the front. On Thursday (August 21), Holder produced his best bowling figures as a T20 captain, claiming 4/14 against the Barbados Royals to guide his side to a much-needed 12-run victory.

Just a game earlier, the former West Indies skipper had lit up the tournament with a blistering 29-ball 63 against the Saint Lucia Kings. This time, however, it was his bowling that made the difference. Holder’s fiery spell not only restricted the Royals but also took him past a special milestone: 50 wickets as a captain in T20 cricket.

Surpassing Legends in T20 Captaincy Wickets

With his four-wicket haul, Holder also moved up the charts for most T20 wickets by captains in a single country, registering 44 scalps in the Caribbean. In doing so, he overtook notable names such as Shane Warne, Hardik Pandya, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, and Colin Ackermann, all of whom had between 42 and 43 wickets as captains in domestic or franchise T20s.

Alongside his bowling heroics, Holder contributed a quickfire 38 off 21 balls, helping the Patriots set up a competitive total of 174. Despite Kadeem Alleyne’s fighting 42 for the Royals, the lack of strong partnerships cost them the chase, leaving the two-time champions winless after two games.

Holder’s T20I Record Adds Shine

Beyond the CPL, Holder has also carved his name into West Indies cricket history. The tall all-rounder recently became the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20 Internationals, moving past Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 78 wickets. Holder now has 81 wickets in 74 T20Is, maintaining a strike rate of just over 20 and an average of 28.

He also holds the distinction of being the first West Indian male cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick and is one of only four bowlers worldwide to pick four wickets in four balls in the format.

Momentum for the Patriots

The win against the Royals not only ended the Patriots’ three-match losing streak but also gave Holder’s men a timely boost before heading into away fixtures. With his form peaking both with bat and ball, the experienced all-rounder will be crucial in steering the Patriots through the rest of their CPL campaign.