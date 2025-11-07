Advertisement
JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Milestone, Sets New T20I Record Vs Australia

In a memorable outing, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made history by surpassing former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal’s record for the most T20 International wickets against Australia. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Milestone, Sets New T20I Record Vs AustraliaImage Credit:- X

In a memorable outing, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made history by surpassing former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal’s record for the most T20 International wickets against Australia. The landmark wicket came in his four‑over spell, in which he conceded 27 runs and claimed one crucial dismissal.

The Record

Bumrah now has 20 T20I wickets against Australia, achieved in 16 innings, thereby eclipsing Ajmal’s mark of 19 wickets in just 11 innings. This feat underlines Bumrah’s consistent effectiveness against one of cricket’s strongest white‑ball teams.

The Performance 

In the fourth T20I of the series at Carrara Oval on November 6, India put up a strong all-round performance. After posting a competitive total of 167 in the first innings, the Men in Blue bowled brilliantly to restrict Australia to just 119, sealing a commanding 48-run victory and taking a crucial lead in the series. Bumrah picked the wicket of Ben Dwarshuis. 

Looking Ahead

With this milestone behind him, Bumrah will aim to continue building his record against Australia and other powerhouse nations. As India continues to rely on him in white‑ball formats, his ability to deliver clutch wickets will be key. For the Australian batters, Bumrah will increasingly become a target they strive to overcome.

Squads For 5th T20I 

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis.

